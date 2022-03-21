Members of the GMB union followed through with a threat to go on strike last Monday morning (March 14). The industrial action could last for up to four weeks.

GMB organiser Gary Palmer took to Twitter today (Monday, March 21) to update residents one week after the strike began.

He said: "Members [are] striking for a pay rise which values them properly.

"Still waiting for Adur and Worthing Councils to agree to dates offered to meet GMB Sussex Branch.

"In the meantime, nice day and the barbecue is on."

In another social media post, Mr Palmer said the binmen will wait but warned that 'sooner rather than later', people will see more bins overfilled.

According to Adur and Worthing Councils, they are 'still encouraging the GMB to talk to us'.

Binmen on strike in Adur and Worthing are still 'waiting for a pay rise which values them properly'. Photo: Gary Palmer / Twitter

A spokesperson added: "The strike is continuing.

"We have cleansing teams out doing the normal service. Clinical waste is being collected. No other refuse collections are happening."

Whilst the strike is ongoing, there will be no refuse, recycling, green waste, commercial waste or bulky item collections.

"If you have put your bins out for collection this morning, please put them back where you normally store them," the council wrote on its website this morning.

Whilst the strike is ongoing, there will be no refuse, recycling, green waste, commercial waste or bulky item collections. Photo: Gary Palmer / Twitter

Binmen on strike in Adur and Worthing enjoyed a barbecue in the sun on Monday. Photo: Gary Palmer / Twitter