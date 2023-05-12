Edit Account-Sign Out
Worthing restaurant targeted by thieves three times in two weeks

A restaurant in Worthing has suffered thousands of pounds worth of damage after it was targeted by thieves three times in two weeks.

By Sam Morton
Published 12th May 2023, 15:05 BST

Rebecca Collyer, who owns Marine Gardens Restaurant in West Parade, Worthing, said there was an ‘attempted break-in’ in the early hours of Monday, May 1. The restaurant was closed to the public the next day due to extensive damage.

Then last Thursday evening (May 4) the double doors were ‘lifted out of its hinges’ and ‘rammed through’. As well as causing further damage, the thieves stole staff tips and charity boxes.

To add to the business owner’s misery, rocks were thrown through the shop window in the early hours of Wednesday morning this week (May 10).

Marine Gardens Restaurant reported the break-in on social mediaMarine Gardens Restaurant reported the break-in on social media
“I haven't had anything like this in six years and then suddenly in two weeks, three times,” she said. “It was out of nowhere.

“They've done at least £6,500 worth of damage so far.

“It's one of those things. I don't think they [the police] very hopeful of getting anyone.

"From where I'm situated, I'm in a vulnerable position in park gardens. It’s not like in town where there's loads of CCTV.”

The double doors were ‘lifted out of its hinges’ and ‘rammed through’. As well as causing further damage, the thieves stole staff tips and charity boxes.The double doors were ‘lifted out of its hinges’ and ‘rammed through’. As well as causing further damage, the thieves stole staff tips and charity boxes.
Rebecca said the police ‘have done the best they can do’, adding: “They were out so quick and were there before me and my dad got there. They were super fast, which deterred them [the thieves]. They didn't attempt to go to the tills.”

“They’ve caused thousands of pounds worth of damage for £200 / £300 worth of stuff.”

In an appeal on social media, the restaurant asked anyone with any information or CCTV to ‘please come forward’ and report it to the police.

Sussex Police has been approached for comment.

