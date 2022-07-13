Shahzaib Nazir , who owns Faj Communication Ltd in Goring Road, has lost thousands of pounds worth of devices in addition to the window repair costs.

However, the father-of-two said the biggest loss was the personal documents, including his passport and identification.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"I can't explain the feeling,” Mr Nazir said. “My IDs, visas, passport, everything is gone.

Faj Communication Ltd, in Goring Road, was broken into in the early hours of last Monday morning (July 4)

"I have spent fees on this paperwork, which are very hard to get.

"This is my whole life. I've been here ten years to get all this paperwork and now I don't have anything.

“It's affecting my family and my business."

Mr Nazir appealed for anyone who finds the documents – which could be in an orange-coloured laptop shoulder bag – to contact him, on either 07415 618514 or 01903 366926, or hand them into a police station.

Shahzaib Nazir said the biggest loss from the shop burglary was his personal documents, including his passport and identification.

Sussex Police confirmed an investigation is underway after the burglary, which was reported just before 3.30pm last Monday (July 4).

Police said officers attended the scene ‘to see entry had been gained through a window’.

They said a number of items had been stolen from the shop.

According to Mr Nazir, these items included laptops and mobile phones, and he has lost between £15,000 and £20,000 worth of stock.

Anyone with information or footage from CCTV or dashcam can contact police online, or via calling 101, quoting serial 161 of 04/07.

Have you read?: Meet the friendly black cat Worthing charity is struggling to rehome due to his age