A 13-year-old boy sustained wounds to his torso after a stabbing in Chapel Road on Sunday afternoon (March 13).

Armed officers responded to the scene and five youths were detained.

Sussex Police said a further two children have since been taken into custody, bringing the total number of arrests to seven.

Armed officers responded to the scene after a stabbing in Chapel Road in Worthing. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

"Three 14-year-old boys, all from Worthing, was arrested on suspicion of committing grievous bodily harm with intent," a police spokesperson said.

"A 15-year-old boy from Worthing was arrested on suspicion of committing grievous bodily harm with intent.

"A 14-year-old boy from Littlehampton was arrested on suspicion of committing grievous bodily harm with intent and possession of an offensive weapon (a knife) in public.

"A 13-year-old boy from Littlehampton was arrested on suspicion of attempted wounding with intent.

Searches of the area, including the use of a police drone in Liverpool Gardens, have also taken place. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

"A 12-year-old boy from Worthing was arrested on suspicion of committing grievous bodily harm with intent."

Police have since warned that youth violence will 'not be tolerated', as detectives continue to investigate the incident which happened around 4.45pm.