Three suspects have been arrested, and released on conditional bail, after multiple stabbings in Worthing.

Sussex Police received ‘multiple reports of a group of people fighting’ in the vicinity of Portland Road, Worthing, around 1am on Saturday. July 1.

Officers ‘swiftly responded to the scene’ to identify any suspects, victims and witnesses, and ‘to ensure the safety of the wider public’, police said.

Two people were initially arrested and four men were treated in hospital for ‘non-life-threatening injuries’; three for stab wounds and a fourth for a head injury, police said,

The investigation remains ongoing and police are urging anyone who saw what happened or has information about the incident to report it online or call 101. (National World / Stock image)

In an update on Wednesday (July 19), police confirmed a third arrest has since been made.

A police spokesperson said: “A 19-year-old man from Brighton was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm, and released on conditional bail until September 30.

“A 19-year-old man from Worthing was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm, and released on conditional bail until September 30.

“A 20-year-old man from Worthing was arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent, and released on conditional bail until September 23.”

The investigation remains ongoing and police are urging anyone who saw what happened or has information about the incident to report it online or call 101, quoting crime reference 47230123365.