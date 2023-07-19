NationalWorldTV
Worthing emergency incident: Caravan found 'well alight' with fire spreading to parked car

A caravan was ‘destroyed’, and another vehicle heavily damaged, after a fire in Worthing in the early hours of Tuesday morning (July 18).
By Sam Morton
Published 19th Jul 2023, 11:50 BST

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said it was alerted about a vehicle fire in Lenhurst Way, Tarring shortly before 5am.

"Joint Fire Control mobilised two fire engines from Worthing to the scene,” a fire service spokesperson said.

"Upon arrival crews found one caravan well alight, with the fire spreading to an adjacent parked car.”

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus ‘quickly got to work’ to extinguish the fire, using jets and thermal imaging cameras, the fire service said.

The spokesperson added: “The caravan was 100 per cent destroyed by fire and the car was 50 per cent damaged. The cause of the fire is unknown.

"Fortunately there were no casualties."

