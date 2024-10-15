Worthing town centre sees 'outbreak of violence and disorder'; dispersal order put in place

Sam Morton
By Sam Morton

Chief Reporter

Published 15th Oct 2024, 07:39 BST
Updated 15th Oct 2024, 11:29 BST
There will be a heightened police presence in Worthing town centre after an ‘outbreak of violence and disorder’.

Adur and Worthing Police reported on social media at 9.15pm on Monday (October 14) that officers were called to a fight involving a group of youths outside a shopping centre.

A spokesperson said: “We have put a Section 60 Dispersal Order in place for Worthing town centre tonight following an outbreak of violence and disorder outside the Guildbourne Shopping Centre.

“The order means officers are able to stop and search any pedestrians or vehicles, drivers and passengers in the area who may be believed to be in possession of offensive weapons.

The police have put a Section 60 Dispersal Order in place for Worthing town centre tonight 'following an outbreak of violence and disorder' outside the Guildbourne Shopping Centre. Photo: Sussex WorldThe police have put a Section 60 Dispersal Order in place for Worthing town centre tonight 'following an outbreak of violence and disorder' outside the Guildbourne Shopping Centre. Photo: Sussex World
The police have put a Section 60 Dispersal Order in place for Worthing town centre tonight 'following an outbreak of violence and disorder' outside the Guildbourne Shopping Centre. Photo: Sussex World

“We were called to a report of a fight earlier this evening among a group of youths. Two were assaulted and we have made an arrest.”

Police said the order will run until 11pm and covers west of Maderia Avenue, east of Gratwick Road and south of Teville Road.

The statement added: “The public can expect to see a heightened presence during this time.”

