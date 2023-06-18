Ironman open water swimming race takes place in West Sussex

The 3.8km race took place in the River Arun on Saturday, June 17, with swimmers starting by the Ship and Anchor Marina in Ford at around 12.15pm and finishing by the Littlehampton public slipway (lifeboat station).
Swimmers were escorted by safety boats, kayaks and shoreside spotters/medics throughout the race – which was managed by Raw Energy Pursuits.
This is the 15th year the River Arun swim has taken place and was described by Raw Energy Pursuits as ‘another unique chance’ to swim over the classic Ironman distance of 3.8km from Ford to Littlehampton.