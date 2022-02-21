A spokesperson for West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service said the damage was caused to a property in Silverdale Road.

“Joint Fire Control mobilised the service’s Technical Rescue Unit along with the crew from Burgess Hill Fire Station to the scene to inspect the damage and make the scene safe,” they said.

“Upon arrival they were able to remove the balcony from inside the building to prevent it causing any further damage,” they added.

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said they were called on Friday (February 18) to reports of a damaged balcony in Silverdale Road in Burgess Hill. Picture: Roger Smith.

An occupant of one of the flats directly below, Roger Smith, 64, said: “I was in my kitchen making a cup of tea when all of a sudden there was a commotion and sections of downpipe and cladding from the inside of the damaged balcony hurtled past my window.”

“It wasn’t until the police arrived that I realised the true extent of the damage Eunice was causing,” he said.

“The fire service have since removed the sides and face of the balcony, which will obviously need extensive repairs.”