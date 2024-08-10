The dog was encouraged onto the beach and out of the water. Photo: HM Coastguard Romney Marsh

RNLI and Coastguard teams rescued a dog after it fell off a steep bank and into a river.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The rescue crews saved the life of a dog which had fallen off a steep bank into the River Rother on Wednesday morning (August 8).

A spokesperson for HM Coastguard Romney Marsh said: “Yesterday our team were tasked alongside RNLI Rye Harbour Lifeboat Station to a dog that had fallen off of the edge steep bank into the River Rother.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Fortunately RNLI Lifeguards and Beach Patrol were on duty at Camber Sands and managed to quickly encourage the dog on to the beach and out of the water.”

Following the incident, the Coastguard issued a warning to dog-owners to ‘keep dogs on a lead near deep waters, cliffs or any other nearby dangers’.

The spokesperson added: "In a coastal emergency, dial ‘999’ and ask for ‘the Coastguard’.”