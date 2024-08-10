Dog rescued after falling into River Rother
The rescue crews saved the life of a dog which had fallen off a steep bank into the River Rother on Wednesday morning (August 8).
A spokesperson for HM Coastguard Romney Marsh said: “Yesterday our team were tasked alongside RNLI Rye Harbour Lifeboat Station to a dog that had fallen off of the edge steep bank into the River Rother.
"Fortunately RNLI Lifeguards and Beach Patrol were on duty at Camber Sands and managed to quickly encourage the dog on to the beach and out of the water.”
Following the incident, the Coastguard issued a warning to dog-owners to ‘keep dogs on a lead near deep waters, cliffs or any other nearby dangers’.
The spokesperson added: "In a coastal emergency, dial ‘999’ and ask for ‘the Coastguard’.”
