Drivers warned as major stretch of A24 remains shut after 10-mile oil spill

By Sarah Page
Published 10th Jul 2024, 09:42 BST
Drivers are being warned to avoid the A24 north of Horsham following a major oil spill yesterday (Tuesday).

The road is shut and highways bosses say it will remain closed until at least Friday while 10 miles of the road are resurfaced.

Surrey County Council says crews are working day and night to repair the road between Beare Green and the Leatherhead junction with the M25.

But, it says, some people are ignoring the closure. A spokesperson urged drivers: “Please continue to avoid the area whilst we undertake these extensive works.

Drivers are being warned to avoid the A24 north of Horsham as it remains shut following a major oil spill

“The road is extremely slippery, drivers are ignoring the closure causing further damage to the road surface and safety concerns for our teams on site.

"Please avoid the area until further notice or follow the signs and diversions.”

Surrey Highways has brought in extra teams to help with the repairs. It aims to have the road fully resurfaced by the weekend before the planned closure of the M25 at junctions 10 and 11.

