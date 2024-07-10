Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Drivers are being warned to avoid the A24 north of Horsham following a major oil spill yesterday (Tuesday).

The road is shut and highways bosses say it will remain closed until at least Friday while 10 miles of the road are resurfaced.

Surrey County Council says crews are working day and night to repair the road between Beare Green and the Leatherhead junction with the M25.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But, it says, some people are ignoring the closure. A spokesperson urged drivers: “Please continue to avoid the area whilst we undertake these extensive works.

Drivers are being warned to avoid the A24 north of Horsham as it remains shut following a major oil spill

“The road is extremely slippery, drivers are ignoring the closure causing further damage to the road surface and safety concerns for our teams on site.

"Please avoid the area until further notice or follow the signs and diversions.”