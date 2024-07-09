Plans for new micro brewery and tap room in Horsham

By Sarah Page
Published 9th Jul 2024, 10:42 BST
Plans are being made to open a new micro brewery and tap room in Horsham.

The Horsham Brewery is currently seeking a premises licence from Horsham District Council for the brewery on a small industrial estate in Blatchford Close.

In its application, the company says that the micro brewery will be the primary use of the site but it also plans to have a tap room with a bar ‘to provide a space for people to enjoy the products of the brewery.’

The tap room, it says, would also have room for several bar stools, tables and benches, along wtih a small entertainment space ‘for local comedy and music acts.’

Plans are being made to open a new micro brewery and tap room in HorshamPlans are being made to open a new micro brewery and tap room in Horsham
The brewery is seeking a licence to sell alcohol, both on and off the premises, from Monday to Saturday from 11am – 11pm, and from 3pm – 5pm on Sundays.

It proposes to hold live music sessions on Fridays and Saturdays from 7pm-9.30pm.

