Plans are being made to open a new micro brewery and tap room in Horsham.

Plans for new micro brewery and tap room in Horsham
The Horsham Brewery is currently seeking a premises licence from Horsham District Council for the brewery on a small industrial estate in Blatchford Close.
In its application, the company says that the micro brewery will be the primary use of the site but it also plans to have a tap room with a bar ‘to provide a space for people to enjoy the products of the brewery.’
The tap room, it says, would also have room for several bar stools, tables and benches, along wtih a small entertainment space ‘for local comedy and music acts.’
The brewery is seeking a licence to sell alcohol, both on and off the premises, from Monday to Saturday from 11am – 11pm, and from 3pm – 5pm on Sundays.
It proposes to hold live music sessions on Fridays and Saturdays from 7pm-9.30pm.
