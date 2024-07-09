Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Plans are being made to open a new micro brewery and tap room in Horsham.

The Horsham Brewery is currently seeking a premises licence from Horsham District Council for the brewery on a small industrial estate in Blatchford Close.

In its application, the company says that the micro brewery will be the primary use of the site but it also plans to have a tap room with a bar ‘to provide a space for people to enjoy the products of the brewery.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The tap room, it says, would also have room for several bar stools, tables and benches, along wtih a small entertainment space ‘for local comedy and music acts.’

Plans are being made to open a new micro brewery and tap room in Horsham

The brewery is seeking a licence to sell alcohol, both on and off the premises, from Monday to Saturday from 11am – 11pm, and from 3pm – 5pm on Sundays.