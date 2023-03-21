Edit Account-Sign Out
Drone footage shows inside Midhurst's Angel Inn following huge inferno

Drone footage showing the vast damage to The Angel Inn in Midhurst which was destroyed by a fire last week has been released.

By Joe Stack
Published 21st Mar 2023, 12:11 GMT
Updated 21st Mar 2023, 12:12 GMT

A huge emergency response was called to The Angel Inn in North Street, Midhurst, just after 1am on Thursday (March 16).

More than 30 Ukrainian refugees who had been staying at the hotel were safely evacuated along with residents of neighbouring buidlings.

Investigations into the cause of the blaze are still underway and drone footage has been released showing the huge amount of damage caused to the inside of the building.

The front of the historic hotel. Picture by Eddie Mitchell/Dan Jessup
About 400 years of history has been lost with the building and North Street remains closed to motorists.

