Midhurst Town Council issues statement following devastating blaze at The Angel Inn

The response from the community has been huge and residents have begun to collect donations for those who have been displaced by the fire.

Carol Lintott, chair of Midhurst Town Council told this newspaper today: “Following this mornings news of the devastating fire in North Street, West Sussex County Council are coordinating the emergency and accommodation has been found for those evacuated. Midhurst Town Council is grateful for the outpouring of support from our local community, we’ve been inundated with donations and we ask for no more at this time. Our thoughts are with those who have lost possessions, homes and businesses but we are so thankful that no one was injured.”