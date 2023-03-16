Edit Account-Sign Out
BREAKING
Midhurst Town Council issues statement following devastating blaze at The Angel Inn

The chair of Midhurst Town Council has issued a statement following the devastating fire at The Angel Inn this morning (Thursday, March 16).

By Joe Stack
Published 16th Mar 2023, 11:39 GMT
Updated 16th Mar 2023, 11:40 GMT

More than 30 people were evacuated and fourteen fire engines were called to battle the blaze at the historic North Street site this morning.

The response from the community has been huge and residents have begun to collect donations for those who have been displaced by the fire.

Carol Lintott, chair of Midhurst Town Council told this newspaper today: “Following this mornings news of the devastating fire in North Street, West Sussex County Council are coordinating the emergency and accommodation has been found for those evacuated. Midhurst Town Council is grateful for the outpouring of support from our local community, we’ve been inundated with donations and we ask for no more at this time. Our thoughts are with those who have lost possessions, homes and businesses but we are so thankful that no one was injured.”

