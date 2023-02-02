The fire service has revealed what likely caused a blaze at a cottage in Durrington.

Firefighters were called to a thatched cottage in Pond Lane around 4pm on Wednesday (February 1). There was a large emergency response to the incident, with up to seven fire crews in attendance and using aerial ladder platforms and jets to tackle the fire.

Residents were asked to keep windows and doors closed and avoid the area, with surrounding roads closed to the public.

A spokesperson for West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said: “Joint Fire Control mobilised fire engines from Worthing, East Preston, Littlehampton, Shoreham and East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service crews from Hove and Brighton, along with the aerial ladder platform, and the incident command unit from Bognor Regis.

Fire at thatched cottage in Pond Lane, Durrington. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

“It was quickly established that there were no people in the property at the time. Extensive operations were then established to extinguish the fire and instigate salvage work.”

The fire service said crews remained on scene throughout the night, ‘cutting away the thatched roof’ and ‘extinguishing any remaining hotspots’.

"The fire is believed to have begun as a result of sparks from the chimney,” the spokesperson revealed. “Pond Lane was closed for around five hours to allow firefighters to work safely, but has since reopened.”

The incident was scaled back and the last crew left the scene at 5.30am this morning (Thursday). Crews returned to the property at 7.30am for a reinspection.

