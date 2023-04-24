East Grinstead roadshow to showcase digital job opportunities

Jobseekers, career shifters and anyone with an interest in digital skills will get the chance to meet with employers and learn about the vast range of opportunities for local digital careers at an interactive roadshow in East Grinstead this spring.

Panel discussion at the Digital Futures West Sussex roadshow in Midhurst last week

Digital Futures West Sussex, a programme launched to connect local businesses with talented jobseekers, is running nine free roadshows this year, with a roadshow taking place at East Court in East Grinstead this Thursday April 27 from 4pm – 7pm.

The roadshow will showcase the best digital opportunities in the county, with local businesses attending to present their success stories and talk about their work, as well as advising on routes into digital jobs, the roles available and the benefits and salaries associated with digital careers. Attendees will be able to meet with a diverse range of business people from different sectors and find out about relevant courses to support career development.

Barney Durrant, who runs digital marketing company Bluebell Marketing, is the ambassador for Digital Futures West Sussex in Crawley and Mid Sussex.

Barney said: "Across Mid Sussex and Crawley there are many companies that need people with digital skills from small marketing and web agencies to large companies with a range of digital roles, such as those in the travel sector based around Gatwick Airport.

“The Digital Future roadshows will be a fantastic opportunity for jobseekers and those looking to try a new career to connect with these employers and understand how they can use their existing digital skills or transfer their past experience across to a new career.

“Local employers are looking out for people ready to take up these exciting digital roles in West Sussex and there is no longer the need to travel out of the county to London or Brighton to have a successful career in digital or tech."

The Digital Futures West Sussex programme is jointly funded by West Sussex County Council and the West Sussex District and Borough Councils. The programme aims to reduce the unfilled digital job vacancies in the county, support upskilling to help local people get digital jobs, and highlight the increasing opportunities that West Sussex offers for those with digital skills.

It is delivered by local strategic consultancy Always Possible with support from three Digital Futures ambassadors, working in partnership with education providers and business networks to connect jobseekers, those seeking a career change, graduates and students with trainers and businesses. In Chichester and Horsham districts the ambassador is Luke Mead, chief executive of LMS Group, and Mark Bullen is the ambassador in Arun, Adur and Worthing, who is managing director of GB Electronics.

To register to attend the Digital Futures West Sussex roadshow in East Grinstead on 27th April, visit the Eventbrite page via the Digital Futures West Sussex website. Further roadshows will be taking place across the county later in the year.

Digital Futures West Sussex is looking for businesses to support the roadshows, where they can meet potential talent in an open forum of discussion, join a facilitated panel or take part in a talk on tackling challenges and removing barriers to growth and investment. Visit www.digitalfuturesws.co.uk to find out more about how to get involved.

