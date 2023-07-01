NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
New images of OceanGate’s Titan sub released after implosion
Little Miss Sunshine actor Alan Arkin dies aged 89
Double murder investigation launched after two people stabbed to death
Privileges committee publishes damning report on Conservative MPs
Government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda ruled ‘unlawful’
Hundreds of customers frustrated as popular banking app goes down

Major fire breaks out near Hastings railway station as photos show thick black smoke

A derelict building is on fire in Hastings, with thick black smoke billowing.
By Sam Morton
Published 1st Jul 2023, 17:12 BST
Updated 1st Jul 2023, 19:13 BST

The fire has broken out in a building adjacent to the railway station and multiple fire crews are at the scene.

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said ten appliances responded to the incident around 4.20pm.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A fire service spokesperson said: “Smoke was seen coming from a derelict building on Havelock Road in Hastings. We have got appliances from lots of different areas at the scene; The Ridge; Bohemia Road; Bexhill; Battle; Rye; two from Eastbourne; one from Newhaven and one from Lewes.

Most Popular
The fire has broken out in a building adjacent to the railway station and multiple fire crews are at the scene. Photo: Simon OffenThe fire has broken out in a building adjacent to the railway station and multiple fire crews are at the scene. Photo: Simon Offen
The fire has broken out in a building adjacent to the railway station and multiple fire crews are at the scene. Photo: Simon Offen

“We have an Aerial Ladder Platform (ALP) from Bohemia Road and crews are using four breathing apparatus, one main jet and one running foam.”

In a post on social media, the fire service added: “Please avoid the area if possible and keep windows and doors closed.”

Multiple road closures are in place in Hastings, as a result of the incident.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A21 Cambridge Road One Way Street is closed from Cornwallis Terrace to Cambridge Road.

The fire has broken out in a building adjacent to the railway station and multiple fire crews are at the scene. Photo: Simon OffenThe fire has broken out in a building adjacent to the railway station and multiple fire crews are at the scene. Photo: Simon Offen
The fire has broken out in a building adjacent to the railway station and multiple fire crews are at the scene. Photo: Simon Offen

Havelock Road is closed both ways from Station Approach to A259 Carlisle Parade.

Devonshire Road One Way Street is closed from Cornwallis Terrace to South Terrace.

Bus company Stagecoach said its services are ‘currently unable to serve’ the stops on Havelock Street and Queens Road, adding: “Apologies for any inconvenience caused to your journey this evening.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

This is a breaking news story, with updates to follow as and when they become available.

The fire has broken out in a building adjacent to the railway station and multiple fire crews are at the scene. Photo: Simon OffenThe fire has broken out in a building adjacent to the railway station and multiple fire crews are at the scene. Photo: Simon Offen
The fire has broken out in a building adjacent to the railway station and multiple fire crews are at the scene. Photo: Simon Offen

Have you read?: Two men seriously injured following incident outside Hastings Pier

Sussex weather: This is when thundery showers could arrive

Sussex nature reserve land is up for sale - Your chance to 'help define an ecosystem'

Related topics:HastingsEastbourne