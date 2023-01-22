A dog died after a fire in the grounds of a school in East Sussex, the fire service has confirmed.

Six crews were called to Claremont Preparatory School in Ebdens Hill, Westfield around 12.30pm on Saturday (January 21) . East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said smoke and flames had been seen after the fire on the first floor and roof space.

Firefighters were still at the scene at 5pm, with the A21 at Hastings remaining closed until around 10.30pm due to a burst water main.

The fire service revealed today (Sunday, January 22) that a dog sadly died in the fire, which was in a ‘separate residential building’ that ‘housed the caretaker for the school’.

The A21 Ebdens Hill in St Leonards remains closed due to a burst water main, following a fire in a property earlier today. Photo: Hastings Police

Local resident Kate O'Hearn told the Hastings Observer, whilst the incident was ongoing: “One of the trucks dashed into our driveway to turn around. We went outside and the smoke was billowing, heading north. The wind is blowing in the opposite direction so the smoke didn't hit us.

"There were six pumper trucks tackling the fire. It's mostly out, but they're dealing with hot spots and one of the guys said there was extensive damage.

"Everyone is still there. It's smouldering quite badly right now. The water that they pumped into it was pouring out like a waterfall.”

Firefighters from Bohemia Road The Ridge, Bexhill, Battle and Herstmonceux were in attendance at the height of the incident.

The fire was 'smouldering quite badly', according to an eye-witness. Photo: Kate O'Hearn

Four breathing apparatus wearers used one hose reel jet, an Aerial Ladder Platform (ALP) and 1:7 foam to extinguish the fire. There were no reports of casualties.

An incident command centre was set up at the scene, where Sussex Police officers closed the road and assisted the fire investigation. Local residents were advised to stay inside and close windows and doors.

The fire service scaled the incident down to one pump at 5pm.

Video footage from the scene showed water flowing down the side of the A21 Sedlescombe Road North. The road was still closed, at 7.20pm, both ways between Stream Lane to A28 Westfield Lane. Sensors suggested the closure has been extended.

According to East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service, six crews were called around 12.30pm to Ebdens Hill in Westfield. The fire service said smoke and flames had been ‘seen in a roof’. Photo: Kate O'Hearn

