Firefighters remain at the grounds of a school in East Sussex where a blaze broke out this afternoon (Saturday, January 21).

According to East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service, six crews were called around 12.30pm to Ebdens Hill in Westfield. The fire service said smoke and flames had been ‘seen in a roof’.

It comes after reports that a property in the vicinity of Claremont Preparatory School was on fire.

Kate O'Hearn, who lives nearby, told the Hastings Observer: “One of the trucks dashed into our driveway to turn around. We went outside and the smoke was billowing, heading north. The wind is blowing in the opposite direction so the smoke didn't hit us.

Photo: Kate O'Hearn

"There were six pumper trucks tackling the fire. It's mostly out, but they're dealing with hot spots and one of the guys said there was extensive damage.

"Everyone is still there. It's smouldering quite badly right now. The water that they pumped into it was pouring out like a waterfall.”

Kate said on social media that water was flowing down the side of the A21 like a ‘river’, adding: “The A21 is closed at the moment because Claremont School is on fire and there are loads of fire trucks there and you can see them shooting water at the school.”

As of 2pm, crews from Bohemia Road, The Ridge, Bexhill, Battle and Herstmonceux were still in attendance at the scene of a fire on a ‘first floor and roof space’. East Sussex fire service said one hose reel jet, 1:7 foam and an aerial ladder platform was being to extinguish the fire.

The fire was 'smouldering quite badly', according to an eye-witness. Photo: Kate O'Hearn

An incident command centre had also been set up at the scene.

A spokesperson added: “We are working with other emergency services and agencies including Sussex Police who have closed the road.

“Locals are being advised to stay inside and close windows and doors.”

Sussex Police officers are also at the scene where the A21 remains closed in both directions. A police spokesperson said: “Enquiries are ongoing alongside the fire service to identify a potential cause of the fire.”