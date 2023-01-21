Edit Account-Sign Out
Frozen pitches disrupt Sussex football calendar as multiple games called off; Crawley Town among teams affected

Frozen pitches have played havoc with the Sussex football calendar, with multiple games called off today (Saturday, January 21).

By Sam Morton
8 minutes ago
Updated 21st Jan 2023, 11:53am

With temperatures dropping below zero overnight, football pitches across the country have been left in unsuitable conditions.

As a result – following inspections this morning – these games involving Sussex football teams will no longer go ahead:

- Sutton United vs Crawley Town in League Two;

- Chippenham Town vs Worthing in Vanarama National League South;

- Bognor Regis Town vs Margate in Isthmian Premier Division;

- Potters Bar Town vs Horsham in Isthmian Premier Division;

- Sittingbourne vs Chichester City in the Isthmian South East Division;

- Whitehawk vs Ashford United in the Isthmian South East Division.

New dates for the above fixtures will be announced in due course.

It comes after the Met Office extended its level three cold weather alert to 9am on Wednesday (January 25). The change to milder conditions will continue to be delayed, with cold and frosty conditions remaining across all areas of England into next week.

