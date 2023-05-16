Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Family favourite holiday parks up for sale
Tributes pour in for pregnant mum of two Frankie Jules-Hough
Vodafone to cut 11,000 jobs
UK unemployment rate increase - ONS
Royal Mail to be investigated over failed delivery targets
Pregnant mum of two dies following motorway collision

Eastbourne park incident: Firefighters from Bexhill and Battle called to help 12-year-old stuck in a tree

Fire service rope rescue teams from Bexhill and Battle were called to help a 12-year-old who was stuck in a tree in Eastbourne last night (Monday, May 15), a resident said.

Jacob Panons
By Jacob Panons
Published 16th May 2023, 09:39 BST
Updated 16th May 2023, 11:14 BST

A spokesperson from East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said it was called to Shinewater Park in Larkspur Drive at 5.55pm.

The spokesperson explained that the child was rescued and brought to ground level by rope and rescue equipment.

There were no reports of injuries, according to the fire service.

READ THIS:

16 Wetherspoons pubs in Sussex ranked from best to worst according to Google reviews - including pubs in Horsham, Eastbourne and Worthing

Eastbourne Police conduct road safety checks following reports of speeding around schools

Jamie Oliver selects Eastbourne chef’s work as his cookbook of the month

Firefighters in Shinewater Park, Eastbourne

1. Firefighters in Shinewater Park, Eastbourne

Firefighters in Shinewater Park, Eastbourne Photo: Sussex News and Pictures

Firefighters in Shinewater Park, Eastbourne

2. Firefighters in Shinewater Park, Eastbourne

Firefighters in Shinewater Park, Eastbourne Photo: Sussex News and Pictures

Firefighters in Shinewater Park, Eastbourne

3. Firefighters in Shinewater Park, Eastbourne

Firefighters in Shinewater Park, Eastbourne Photo: Sussex News and Pictures

Firefighters in Shinewater Park, Eastbourne

4. Firefighters in Shinewater Park, Eastbourne

Firefighters in Shinewater Park, Eastbourne Photo: Sussex News and Pictures

Next Page
Page 1 of 2
Related topics:BexhillBattleGoogleHorsham