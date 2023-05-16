Eastbourne park incident: Firefighters from Bexhill and Battle called to help 12-year-old stuck in a tree
Fire service rope rescue teams from Bexhill and Battle were called to help a 12-year-old who was stuck in a tree in Eastbourne last night (Monday, May 15), a resident said.
A spokesperson from East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said it was called to Shinewater Park in Larkspur Drive at 5.55pm.
The spokesperson explained that the child was rescued and brought to ground level by rope and rescue equipment.
There were no reports of injuries, according to the fire service.