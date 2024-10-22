Eastbourne printmaker Robert Tavener celebrated 20 years after his passing

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Towner Eastbourne teams up with Emma Mason Gallery to present an exhibition of works by prolific Eastbourne printmaker Robert Tavener.

Spokeswoman Emma Haggerty said: “Spanning the career of artist Robert Tavener (1920-2004) Shape Pattern Colour: The Art of Printmaking brings together a range of lithographs, linocuts and illustrations drawn from the collections held by Towner Eastbourne and Emma Mason Gallery. This free exhibition marking the twentieth anniversary of Tavener’s death runs at Towner Eastbourne until November 3.

“Alongside the exhibition, an exclusive pair of limited edition prints of Tavener's works Cliffs & Foreshore, Seven Sisters and Boats & Nets will be available to purchase in Towner’s shop. With special permission granted by the Tavener Estate for the creation of these two prints, this is a rare opportunity for art lovers to acquire Tavener’s work, created to mark this commemorative exhibition.

“A prolific printmaker, Tavener was inspired by his surroundings in London and Kent where he lived and worked in his early career, and the Sussex coast and South Downs following his move to Eastbourne in 1953. Tavener was appointed head of printmaking at Eastbourne College of Art, setting up a thriving and highly respected department, at the same time producing illustrations for children's books and completing commissions for London Transport, Shell, the BBC and the Radio Times. In 1958 he was invited to illustrate the diary for the Kynoch Press, following in the footsteps of fellow Eastbourne artist Eric Ravilious.

“Tavener’s prints are varied, bold and colourful, always a personal interpretation of the richness and beauty of the landscape and architecture through shape, pattern, texture and design.”

Towner’s head of collections and exhibitions Sara Cooper said: “We were thrilled when Emma Mason Gallery approached us to work collaboratively on this exhibition. Robert Tavener is an integral part of Towner’s Collection and Eastbourne’s artistic history and it seems fitting to be working with Emma Mason to present his work as we mark the twentieth anniversary of his death. It’s also wonderful to be able to offer the rare chance for visitors to purchase prints of Tavener’s work, with the proceeds helping to fund our collection and programme of exhibitions.”

Gallery owner Emma Mason added: “We are delighted that Towner Eastbourne is holding this exhibition. It is through conversations with Robert Tavener that we started our gallery back in 2004. Robert Tavener was one of the printmakers who excelled in the medium during an amazing period for printmaking in Britain following the Second World War. He dedicated his working life to printmaking, and many of his images illustrate his love of the landscape and seascape near his home in Eastbourne. This exhibition will be a wonderful celebration of Tavener’s work and includes many prints from his archive that have not been exhibited before.”