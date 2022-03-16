Eastbourne road back open following day of closure due to collision

A collision involving four cars happened in Eastbourne this morning and the road has now reopened.

By India Wentworth
Wednesday, 16th March 2022, 5:51 pm

Police say officers and ambulance crews were called to Golden Jubilee Way at around 7.30am this morning (Wednesday, March 16), following a report of a collision involving an Audi, a Honda, a Lexus and a Citroen.

According to police, two people involved were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The road is now open again in both directions but drivers have been warned to expect delays on all surrounding roads.

Anyone with relevant information or dashcam footage is urged to email [email protected] or call 101, quoting serial 194 of 16/03.

