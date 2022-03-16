Eastbourne road back open following day of closure due to collision

Police say officers and ambulance crews were called to Golden Jubilee Way at around 7.30am this morning (Wednesday, March 16), following a report of a collision involving an Audi, a Honda, a Lexus and a Citroen.

According to police, two people involved were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The road is now open again in both directions but drivers have been warned to expect delays on all surrounding roads.

Eastbourne road back open

Anyone with relevant information or dashcam footage is urged to email [email protected] or call 101, quoting serial 194 of 16/03.