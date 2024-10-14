Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Wrapping and Packing Shoe Boxes

A busy busy morning for Eastbourne Sovereign Inner Wheel ladies, wrapping and packing shoe boxes for Charity 'Blythswood Care' who collect from us then transport over to Kosovo for those who are homeless, have suffered traumas and basically have nothing...

Blythswood Care have sent out over 2.6 million boxes in the last thirty years, each box is different, each one personal, each one an expression of care and kindness towards a stranger in need. Every year Eastbourne Sovereign IW ladies together with other IW clubs in our District wrap shoe Boxes, select gifts appropriate for different age groups and sexes. We have great fun doing this, we meet in different members house who generously provides us with refreshments and we get the boxes ready for collection.

If there are any ladies out there who like this idea, and would like to find out more please get in touch. We meet once a month, in Chalk Farm Hotel and whilst enjoying lunch we discuss ways to support local charities as well as overseas ones. We also organise social events, theatre trips, coffee mornings and afternoon teas.. We knit, we sew, we bake but most importantly we have fun and we care... Come along, see what we do and then hopefully join us...