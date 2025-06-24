Police have confirmed that it has started evacuating residents from properties in Eastbourne town centre following the discovery of a bottle of ‘unidentified liquid’ in a house in Hyde Road.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A police spokesperson added: “In consultation with EOD and partners, it was agreed a planned evacuation of homes would take place today (Tuesday, June 24) to allow for the safe disposal of the item.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This will include around 160 properties in Hyde Road, Camden Road, Calverley Road, West Terrace, Bath Road, and parts of Grove Road and York Road. Once the evacuation is complete, an 85m cordon will be put in place.

Police have confirmed that it has started evacuating residents from properties in Eastbourne town centre following the discovery of a bottle of ‘unidentified liquid’ in a house in Hyde Road. Picture: Sussex Police

"Officers are attending the addresses of affected residents to assist with the evacuation and offer further advice, and a rest centre for displaced residents has been set up by Eastbourne Borough Council at the Town Hall, Grove Road.

"People in the affected area are advised to stay with family and friends if possible, and anyone who needs to visit the rest centre should report to the main reception at the Town Hall.”

Chief Inspector Simon Yates said: “Public safety is our priority, and I would like to thank residents, businesses and the wider community for their support and patience while we take these necessary precautionary actions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Once the safety cordon in place, EOD will attend and manage the safe disposal of the item. We will allow residents to return to their homes as soon as it is safe for them to do so.

“A search of the property where the bottle was found has been completed and no other items of concern have been identified. This incident is currently not being treated as terror-related and is not believed to be linked to any other incidents in the area.

“We appreciate your support and are working hard with partners to minimise disruption while we bring this incident to a safe conclusion.”