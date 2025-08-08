The body of a kayaker has been recovered off the coast of Eastbourne.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emergency services received a report of concerns for a man’s welfare off the coast in Eastbourne on Wednesday night (August 6).

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Sadly, the body of a 53-year-old man from Polegate was recovered off the coast at Hollywell in the early hours of 7 August.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“His next of kin have been informed, and our thoughts are with them at this difficult time.

The body of a kayaker has been recovered off the coast of Eastbourne. Photo: National World

“There were no suspicious circumstances, and a report will be prepared for HM Coroner.”

In a statement posted on Facebook, a spokesperson for Eastbourne RNLI said: "Both Eastbourne RNLI lifeboats were launched following reports of an overdue kayaker who had not returned home.

"The volunteer crews of the Inshore Lifeboat (ILB) and All-Weather Lifeboat (ALB) began an immediate coordinated search, covering both the shoreline and areas further out to sea. The operation was carried out in collaboration with HM Coastguard and other emergency services."

They added: "Tragically, the outcome was not as hoped. Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the individual during this difficult time."