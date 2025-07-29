Boy who fell ‘four metres down a steep ledge’ in Steyning rescued by West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service

A boy has been rescued by West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service after falling ‘four metres down a steep ledge’ in Steyning.

The fire service mobilised two fire engines and the Technical Rescue Unite to a rural location in Steyning on Monday (July 28) after a boy had fallen from a footpath.

The boy, who was trapped in brambles, was brought to safety by crews who used a two line rope rescue system.

West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service have reminded the public to take ‘extra care around steep drops and uneven footpaths’ while out in the countryside this summer.

A spokesperson for West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service said: “On Monday (28 July) we were called to rescue a person from a rural location in Steyning.

“Joint Fire Control mobilised two fire engines and the Technical Rescue Unit to the scene where a boy had fallen from a footpath approximately four metres down a steep ledge.

“Crews used a two line rope rescue system to rescue the boy who was trapped in brambles and bring him to safety.

“When you’re out enjoying our beautiful countryside this summer, please take extra care around steep drops and uneven footpaths.

“In an emergency, always call 999. Using What3Words can help our crews to locate an incident in remote areas.”