No injuries were reported after a bus was involved in a collision with a car in Crawley, the police have confirmed.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a statement, Metrobus said a Fastway bus – on route 10 – was involved in a collision with a grey Audi Q4, at the Tushmore Gyratory, shortly after 6am on Monday (June 16)

No passengers were injured, the bus company confirmed.

A photo of a heavily damaged car was posted by ‘Sussex News - Breaking news for Sussex’ on X, alongside the caption: “Car and bus involved in a RTC at Crowne Plaza roundabout.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An AA Traffic News map shows congestion on A23 Crawley Avenue after the incident. Photo: Stock image / Sussex World

An AA Traffic News map showed congestion on A23 Crawley Avenue on Monday morning, as recovery work was carried out. The photo also showed debris on the road.

South East Coast Ambulance Service confirmed it was ‘made aware of this incident’ but crews were ‘stood down prior to arrival’.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said no injuries were reported and no arrests were made.