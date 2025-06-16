Crawley traffic incident: No injuries reported after bus and car collide
In a statement, Metrobus said a Fastway bus – on route 10 – was involved in a collision with a grey Audi Q4, at the Tushmore Gyratory, shortly after 6am on Monday (June 16)
No passengers were injured, the bus company confirmed.
A photo of a heavily damaged car was posted by ‘Sussex News - Breaking news for Sussex’ on X, alongside the caption: “Car and bus involved in a RTC at Crowne Plaza roundabout.”
An AA Traffic News map showed congestion on A23 Crawley Avenue on Monday morning, as recovery work was carried out. The photo also showed debris on the road.
South East Coast Ambulance Service confirmed it was ‘made aware of this incident’ but crews were ‘stood down prior to arrival’.
A spokesperson for Sussex Police said no injuries were reported and no arrests were made.