Crawley traffic incident: No injuries reported after bus and car collide

Sam Morton
By Sam Morton

Chief Reporter

Published 16th Jun 2025, 07:59 BST
Updated 17th Jun 2025, 13:06 BST
No injuries were reported after a bus was involved in a collision with a car in Crawley, the police have confirmed.

In a statement, Metrobus said a Fastway bus – on route 10 – was involved in a collision with a grey Audi Q4, at the Tushmore Gyratory, shortly after 6am on Monday (June 16)

Most Popular

No passengers were injured, the bus company confirmed.

A photo of a heavily damaged car was posted by ‘Sussex News - Breaking news for Sussex’ on X, alongside the caption: “Car and bus involved in a RTC at Crowne Plaza roundabout.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
An AA Traffic News map shows congestion on A23 Crawley Avenue after the incident. Photo: Stock image / Sussex Worldplaceholder image
An AA Traffic News map shows congestion on A23 Crawley Avenue after the incident. Photo: Stock image / Sussex World

An AA Traffic News map showed congestion on A23 Crawley Avenue on Monday morning, as recovery work was carried out. The photo also showed debris on the road.

South East Coast Ambulance Service confirmed it was ‘made aware of this incident’ but crews were ‘stood down prior to arrival’.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said no injuries were reported and no arrests were made.

Related topics:South East Coast Ambulance ServiceSussexRTCSussex Police
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice