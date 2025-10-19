Emergency services called to tackle blaze at former Eastbourne school

Crews from East Sussex Fire and Rescue alongside Sussex Police were called to the former Moira House School in Upper Carlisle Road at 5.47pm on Sunday, October 19.

Carlisle Road and the Link Road are currently closed and Sussex Police and East Sussex Fire and Rescue have urged residents to avoid the area whilst they tackle the fire.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “We are currently assisting East Sussex Fire & Rescue Service following a report of a fire at the Moira House School buildings in Upper Carlisle Road, Eastbourne.

"Eight fire engines are at the scene and Carlisle Road and the Link Road are currently closed.

"Please ensure your windows are kept closed while services work at the scene, and we ask you avoid the area where possible at this time.”

East Sussex Fire and Rescue said in an update at 7.30pm: “Six fire appliances and two aerial ladder platforms are still in attendance fighting the fire.

“Please continue to avoid the area.”

