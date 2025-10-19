Emergency services were called to the former Moira House School in Upper Carlisle Road at 5.47pm on Sunday, October 19.

Eight fire engines were used to tackle the blaze which is believed to have been ‘started deliberately’, according to Sussex Police. In connection with the incident, officers are seeking to trace four boys who are believed to have entered the site earlier in the afternoon.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Officers will be conducting enquiries, and are appealing for witnesses or anyone with relevant CCTV, dashcam, doorbell or mobile phone footage to come forward.

“In particular, anyone who saw something suspicious in the area between 3.30pm and 6pm is asked to come forward.

“Information can be reported to Sussex Police online, quoting serial 936 of 19/10.”

Residents were urged to avoid the area and to keep windows closed while emergency services worked,

The fire service confirmed it was starting to scale down the incident at 11.30pm.

Crews were still on site at 7.55am on Monday monitoring the building and damping down.

The historic girls school, which closed in 2020, was set to be developed into 33 apartments and 19 houses. It received planning permission in 2022 and work had begun late last year (2024).

He said: “It’s just terrible. We’ll definitely lose the school house, which is a real tragedy.

"It’s made me feel incredibly sad about the whole thing.

"We’ve met so many people who went to school there and it means an awful lot to them.

"When you talk to people, you completely get how the community is affected like this.”

Eastbourne MP Josh Babarinde described the scene as ‘shocking’.

He said: “Thank you to East Sussex Fire and Rescue whose incredible team responded to the fire and ensured there are no reported casualties.

"Huge thanks to fellow emergency services for working with them.”

He added that emergency services were working together to assess the risk of asbestos and structural damage to the building.

