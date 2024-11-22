Evacuation at Gatwick Airport after security incident: bomb squad called to deal with 'suspected prohibited item'
Sussex Police said the bomb squad have been called to deal with a 'suspected prohibited item'. Follow live updates here.
London Gatwick Airport has issued a public statement on social media after reports of an ongoing incident this morning (Friday, November 22).
The post on X at 10.53am read: “A large part of the South Terminal has been evacuated as a precaution while we continue to investigate a security incident.
“Passengers will not be able to enter the South Terminal while this is ongoing.
“Safety and security of our passengers and staff remains our top priority. We are working hard to resolve the issue as quickly as possible.”
