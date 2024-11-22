Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A ‘large part’ Gatwick Airport has been evacuated after a ‘security incident’.

Sussex Police said the bomb squad have been called to deal with a 'suspected prohibited item'. Follow live updates here.

London Gatwick Airport has issued a public statement on social media after reports of an ongoing incident this morning (Friday, November 22).

The post on X at 10.53am read: “A large part of the South Terminal has been evacuated as a precaution while we continue to investigate a security incident.

London Gatwick airport | Picture: Sussex World / Steve Robards

“Passengers will not be able to enter the South Terminal while this is ongoing.

“Safety and security of our passengers and staff remains our top priority. We are working hard to resolve the issue as quickly as possible.”

Updates will follow on this breaking news story.