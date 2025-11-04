Gas restored to residents in Southwater after supply fault

Residents in Southwater whose gas supplies were cut off for three days have now had supplies restored.

Gas company SGN says problems were caused by water entering the network which has now been removed by engineers.

A spokesperson said: “Gas is now available to all affected properties in Southwater. Our teams visited the remaining 100 or so properties yesterday evening to restore gas supplies and carry out safety checks.

“We were unable to access 20 properties, and our engineers have returned this morning (Tuesday November 4) to revisit these homes to restore supplies.”

And in a message to residents, the spokesperson added: “We’re sorry for the inconvenience caused by this incident and recognise it’s not easy being without your gas supply. We’d like to thank the Southwater community for your patience and understanding while we removed the water and safely reinstated supplies.

“If your gas supply was off for more than 24 hours after you contacted us or via engineer isolation, you will receive compensation as agreed with energy regulator Ofgem. Eligible households will receive £75 compensation for each complete 24-hour period you had no gas.

“This compensation is paid through your supplier and will appear as a credit on your next bill. There is no need to apply for this as it’s paid automatically. If you’re not sure who your supplier is, you can find their name on the top of your gas bill. It usually takes four to five weeks for your compensation to be processed. However, it can sometimes take up to three months to show on your account, depending on your supplier’s billing cycle.

“Our engineers will remain visible in the area replacing sections of our pipework to ensure the network remains safe and reliable in the future.”