Sussex Police announced this afternoon (Friday, November 22) that they have concluded their investigation into a report of a suspect package at Gatwick Airport.

Police said officers from the Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team made the package safe and the airport has now been handed back to its operator.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Two people who were detained while enquiries were ongoing have subsequently been allowed to continue their journeys. There will remain an increased police presence in the area to assist with passengers accessing the South Terminal for onward travel. Safety of the public, staff and other airport users has been our priority throughout the operation, and we thank them for their patience while the incident was ongoing.”