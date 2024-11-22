Sussex Police said a security cordon was in place around the South Terminal at Gatwick Airport, following the discovery of a suspected prohibited item in luggage.

The force’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal team was deployed as a ‘precaution’, and an ambulance passed through the cordon to attend the incident.

The airport said a large part of the South Terminal had been evacuated as a precaution while a ‘security incident’ was investigated.

But in an update at 2.45pm, a London Gatwick spokesperson said: “The earlier security alert has now been resolved and cleared by police. The South Terminal is reopening to staff and will be open to passengers shortly.

“Trains will also start calling at Gatwick Airport once the terminal is fully reopened. We would like to thank everyone for their patience and understanding while this situation was resolved. Safety and security is always our top priority.

“There are some delays and cancellations, passengers should contact their airline for any updates on flights.”

1 . London Gatwick: Police and ambulance service pictured outside South Terminal amid security alert SECURITY INCIDENT GATWICK AIRPORT 22/11/24 Photo: Eddie Mitchell

2 . London Gatwick: Police and ambulance service pictured outside South Terminal amid security alert SECURITY INCIDENT GATWICK AIRPORT 22/11/24 Photo: Eddie Mitchell

3 . London Gatwick: Police and ambulance service pictured outside South Terminal amid security alert SECURITY INCIDENT GATWICK AIRPORT 22/11/24 Photo: Eddie Mitchell