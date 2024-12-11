Horsham refuse worker injured in bin lorry crash in May 'still receiving hospital treatment'

A Horsham refuse worker who was seriously injured after a van crashed into the back of his bin lorry is still receiving hospital treatment – seven months on.

The 57-year-old was airlifted to St George’s Hospital in Tooting after suffering a fractured skull, broken ribs and a bleed to his chest following the crash at Bucks Green near Horsham in May.

Another worker was also hurt in the crash which happened while their bin lorry was stationary with beacons flashing as they collected bins from the side of the road.

The 57-year-old injured worker was placed in an induced coma after being rushed to hospital and his wife was warned that he might die. He was later said to be making ‘slow but steady progress.’

However, a spokesperson for Horsham District Council said this week: "Our waste collection crew member who was injured as a result of a road traffic accident in May this year continues his journey to make a recovery and is currently undergoing rehabilitation in hospital."

The injured man’s wife spoke out after the crash saying that he had suffered ‘life-changing injuries’ and his ongoing recovery had been extremely stressful for family and friends.

Horsham Council issued a plea following the crash for drivers to be more vigilant around waste collection teams. The council spokesperson revealed that two further incidents had also been reported.

In one, a motorist drove onto the pavement to get around a parked waste collection vehicle in Warnham – bumping into a collection crew member, who was fortunately uninjured. A similar incident happened in Cowfold.