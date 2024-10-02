Fire crews worked with a local vet to help free the 35-year-old animal – named Trio – which was trapped in Kings Lane, Coldwaltham.

A spokesperson for West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service said: "At 4.13pm yesterday (September 30) we attended a large animal rescue at Kings Lane, Coldwaltham.

"Joint Fire Control sent the service's Technical Rescue Unit to the scene. Upon arrival crews found one 35-year-old horse named Trio trapped between a concrete block and a fence.

"The team worked with a local vet to bring the horse to safety using specialist animal rescue equipment.

"Trio was given a precautionary check over by the vet and fortunately he swiftly recovered from the ordeal."

1 . Trapped horse1.jpg A technical rescue unit and vet were called to the scene with a horse became trapped between a concret block and fence in Coldwaltham. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

2 . Trapped horse Experts battle to free the 35-year-old horse named Trio Photo: Eddie Mitchell

3 . Trapped horse The team help to ease the stricken horse out of danger Photo: Eddie Mitchell