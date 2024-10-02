In Photos: Horse trapped between concrete block and fence in West Sussex village

By Sarah Page
Published 1st Oct 2024, 16:11 BST
Updated 2nd Oct 2024, 14:10 BST
Firefighters rushed to the scene when a horse became trapped between a concrete block and a fence in a West Sussex village yesterday (September 30).

Fire crews worked with a local vet to help free the 35-year-old animal – named Trio – which was trapped in Kings Lane, Coldwaltham.

A spokesperson for West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service said: "At 4.13pm yesterday (September 30) we attended a large animal rescue at Kings Lane, Coldwaltham.

"Joint Fire Control sent the service's Technical Rescue Unit to the scene. Upon arrival crews found one 35-year-old horse named Trio trapped between a concrete block and a fence.

"The team worked with a local vet to bring the horse to safety using specialist animal rescue equipment.

"Trio was given a precautionary check over by the vet and fortunately he swiftly recovered from the ordeal."

A technical rescue unit and vet were called to the scene with a horse became trapped between a concret block and fence in Coldwaltham.

Trapped horse1.jpg

A technical rescue unit and vet were called to the scene with a horse became trapped between a concret block and fence in Coldwaltham.

Experts battle to free the 35-year-old horse named Trio

Trapped horse

Experts battle to free the 35-year-old horse named Trio

The team help to ease the stricken horse out of danger

Trapped horse

The team help to ease the stricken horse out of danger

Success as Trio is finally freed

Trapped horse

Success as Trio is finally freed

