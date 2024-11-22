London Gatwick: Ambulance passes through police cordon amid 'small number of medical incidents' following evacuation

By Matt Pole
Published 22nd Nov 2024, 14:14 GMT
Updated 22nd Nov 2024, 14:22 GMT
An ambulance has passed through the police cordon outside London Gatwick Airport following the discovery of a ‘suspected prohibited item’.

Sussex Police said a security cordon is in place around the South Terminal following the discovery of the item in luggage.

The force’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal team have been deployed as a ‘precaution’.

South East Coast Ambulance Service (SECAmb) confirmed they were at the scene of the incident amid the airport’s evacuation.

An ambulance has passed through the police cordon outside London Gatwick Airport following the discovery of a ‘suspected prohibited item’. Picture by Eddie MitchellAn ambulance has passed through the police cordon outside London Gatwick Airport following the discovery of a ‘suspected prohibited item’. Picture by Eddie Mitchell
A large part of the South Terminal has been evacuated as a precaution while a ‘security incident’ is investigated.

SECAmb have also attended a ‘small number of medical incidents’ at Gatwick as they ‘would expect to routinely on any given day’.

A spokesperson for SECAmb said: “I can confirm that we continue to be on scene to support the security incident and evacuation at Gatwick Airport.

“Separately we have responded to a small number of medical incidents for individuals at the airport as we would expect to routinely on any given day.”

A London Gatwick spokesperson told SussexWorld at 12.10pm: “The South Terminal remains closed as a precaution while we continue to investigate a security incident.

"Passengers are not able to enter the South Terminal while this is ongoing and trains are not currently stopping at Gatwick Airport.

“Safety and security of our passengers and staff remains our top priority. Passengers should contact their airline for further information.”

Trains cannot stop at Gatwick Airport’s railway station until further notice.

You can follow live updates from the ‘security incident’ at Gatwick Airport here.

