Man, 22, left with 'life-threatening injuries' in Bexhill incident
Emergency services were called to Ravenside Retail Park at around 9.25pm and a 22-year-old man was treated by paramedics, before being taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries, Sussex Police said.
“He remains in hospital at this time and his next of kin have been informed,” a spokesperson for the police force said.
“A black Seat Leon was reported to have been driving erratically in the car park in the build-up to the incident.
"The victim was not in the car at the time.”
Detective Sergeant Rosie Newman said: “Enquiries are ongoing to understand the exact circumstances of this incident, which has left a young man fighting for his life.
“We know there were a number of witnesses in the car park that evening, some of whom may have video footage.
“Anyone who has any information or footage that could help the investigation is asked to contact [email protected], quoting Operation Danewell.”
