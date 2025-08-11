Man dies after being hit by a train in West Sussex

A man has died after being hit by a train in West Sussex.

British Transport Police (BTP) said officers were called at around 20.40pm on Friday, August 8, to ‘reports of a casualty on the tracks’ at West Worthing railway station.

“Officers responded with paramedics, however sadly a person was pronounced dead at the scene,” a police statement read.

"We believe the deceased is a man in his 40s.

"The incident is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.”

A photo posted on social media showed emergency services at the West Worthing level crossing on Friday evening.

Trains were subject to major delays.

"It is with great sadness that we report a person has been hit by a train between Brighton and Barnham," Southern Rail reported on X (formerly Twitter).

"All lines are blocked between these stations whilst the emergency services work to deal with this incident.

"If you are on a train that has come to a stop between stations, please remain on board and await further information.

"We know where you are, and we are working on getting you back on the move as soon as possible."

Passengers were advised to check journey planners and listen to on-board service announcements.

Southern Rail added: "If you are currently trying to travel, you will need to continue to allow an extra 60 minutes, as you will need to use an alternative route.

"Please continue to check before you travel. You can use the alternative route map to plan your journey."

At 10pm, people travelling between the impacted stations were advised to 'put off travelling until later today where possible'.

"There will be a heavily reduced service between these stations for the remainder of the day," Southern added.

"You will also more than likely need to use an alternative route which could extend your journey time by up to 60 minutes.

"We have had to reduce our service to reduce disruption as much as possible in this area."

As of 10.30pm, it was reported that there would be no Southern service at the following stations: Aldrington; Portslade; Fishersgate; Southwick; Shoreham-by-Sea; Lancing; East Worthing; Worthing (central); West Worthing; Durrington-on-Sea; Goring-by-Sea and Angmering.

Southern added: "If you are travelling from an unstaffed station and you are not sure how to complete your journey, please press the GREEN Emergency button on the station help point to speak to a member of staff."

At 12.40am, some replacement buses were running between Brighton and Barnham, ‘where possible’.

At 4am, the train company reported: “Services are returning to normal between Brighton and Barnham following this tragic incident.

"We work closely with Samaritans and support the work they do. If you or someone close to you has been affected by this or any incident, there is always someone to talk to. Contact Samaritans on 116 123 free at any time, on any phone. Help & advice is only a phone call away.”