A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a collision in an East Sussex village, police said.

The man was taken to hospital following the incident, which happened last Thursday (April 10).

Police have now launched an appeal for witnesses.

The collision took place in Beckley, near Rye.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Emergency services responded to reports of a collision on Northiam Road, outside the Rose and Crown public house, around 5.30pm on Thursday, April 10.

“It involved a Skoda Octavia car and a Harley Davidson motorbike, both travelling east.

“The motorcycle rider, a 60-year-old local man, was taken to hospital for treatment to serious leg injuries.

“Officers investigating the circumstances of the collision would like to speak to anyone who saw what happened, or who may have captured any relevant dash cam footage from the area.

“Anyone with information is asked to email [email protected] or call 101 quoting serial 936 of 10/04.”