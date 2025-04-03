Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A motorcyclist has died in a collision in an East Sussex village, police said.

Sussex Police has launched an investigation following the incident, which happened yesterday afternoon (Wednesday, April 2).

It took place in Catsfield, near Battle.

The air ambulance was also called to the scene.

Police were called to the scene

A spokesperson for South East Coast Ambulance Service said: “We were called to reports of a road traffic collision involving a motorcyclist in Catsfield shortly after 3.30pm on April 2. Ambulance crews were joined at the scene by the air ambulance service. Sadly, despite the best efforts of everyone who attended, the motorcyclist died at the scene.”

A Sussex Police spokesperson said the collision happened on The Green in Catsfield at the junction with Blacksmiths Lane.

The spokesperson said: “A black Triumph Speed Twin motorcycle travelling southbound collided with a telegraph pole. No other vehicles were involved.

“The rider, a 79-year-old man from Bexhill, was tragically pronounced deceased at the scene.

“His next of kin have been informed and our thoughts are with them at this difficult time.

“Officers are now investigating the full circumstances of the collision.

“Anyone who witnessed the incident or has relevant CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage is asked to report it to Sussex Police by emailing: [email protected], quoting Operation Manningtree.”