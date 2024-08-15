Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police are appealing for witnesses after a motorcyclist died in a crash with a car in a Surrey village this morning (August 15).

Officers say that the 60-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene following the crash in Brookwood. The accident happened at around 6.30am on Cemetery Pales in the village.

A police spokesperson said: “Our thoughts remain with his family and loved ones.

“The driver of the car involved is helping us with enquiries and currently the road remains closed in both directions.“If you witnessed the collision, have dashcam that may be relevant, or any information that may assist our investigation, please contact us quoting PR/45240093082 via webchat on our website https://www.surrey.police.uk/ or on our online reporting tool https://www.surrey.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/ or by calling us on 101.

“If you do not wish to speak to police, you can call independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”