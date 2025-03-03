Motorcyclist left with 'serious injuries' in Eastbourne collision

Police are appealing for information about a collision on Eastbourne seafront which left a motorcyclist with ‘serious injuries’.

The incident occurred in Royal Parade at the junction with Channel View Road at about 7pm on February 12, according to Sussex Police.

A spokesperson for the force said: “It involved the drivers of a blue Vauxhall Corsa, a grey Volkswagen Polo, and a grey Vauxhall Insignia, and the rider of a Royal Enfield Interceptor motorcycle.

“The motorcycle rider, a 21-year-old local man, sustained serious injuries and was taken to hospital. He has since been discharged.”

Police on the scene of the incident. Photo: Sussex News and PicturesPolice on the scene of the incident. Photo: Sussex News and Pictures
Police on the scene of the incident. Photo: Sussex News and Pictures

Officers are investigating the circumstances, and have asked for any further witnesses or anyone with information, such as CCTV, dashcam, doorbell or mobile phone footage, to come forward.

Information can be reported to Sussex Police online, quoting serial 1109 of 12/02.

