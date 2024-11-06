Police 'concerned for welfare' of woman missing from Sussex

Megan Baker
By Megan Baker

Trainee Reporter

Published 6th Nov 2024, 18:29 BST
Updated 6th Nov 2024, 18:39 BST
Police are ‘concerned for the welfare’ of a woman who has gone missing from Sussex.

Lorraine, 47, has been reported missing from Chichester, and has links to Eastbourne, Fareham, Gosport, and Southampton.

She was last seen at about 10.20am on October 30, according to Sussex Police.

A spokesperson for the police force said: “Lorraine is 5'1", with brown hair worn in a ponytail and brown eyes.

Lorraine, 47, is missing. Photo: Sussex Policeplaceholder image
Lorraine, 47, is missing. Photo: Sussex Police

"She was last seen wearing a long knee-length padded jacket, dark blue jeans, black trainers, and carrying a black Nike rucksack.

“Officers are concerned for her welfare and anyone who sees her or knows her whereabouts is asked to report it to Sussex Police by calling 101 and quoting serial 432 of 30/10.”

