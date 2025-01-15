Police launch appeal following A27 road traffic collision in East Sussex
AA Traffic Watch released a statement on the crash on Monday, January 15. It read: “Partially blocked and delays due to crash, two cars involved on A27 both ways around Bridies Tan.”
On X, Sussex Traffic Watch were urging people to avoid the area. Their full post on the social media platform read: “A27 Eastbound between the southerham and Beddingham roundabouts in Lewes RTC ongoing Road remains blocked Eastbound Queuing traffic from the Ashcombe roundabout through to the A26 cuilfail tunnel avoid the Area if possible.”
A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “We are investigating a two-vehicle collision in Lewes on Monday afternoon (13 January).
"Emergency services were called to the A27 Eastbound towards the Beddingham Roundabout, just before 3.30pm, to reports of a collision between a Seat and a DAF Truck.
"The driver of the Seat suffered minor injuries.
"The road was closed while services worked at the scene and the vehicles were recovered.
"Anyone who witnessed the incident, or has any relevant dashcam footage, is asked to contact police online or via 101, quoting serial 683 of 13/01.
An East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service were sent to a road traffic collision at the A27 Southerham Roundabout, near Lewes on Monday 13 January at 3.35pm. Crews attended the incident involving a car and a lorry. Firefighters worked to release one casualty from the car who was left in the care of the Ambulance Service. Sussex Police were also in attendance.”
