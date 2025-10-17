Public safety ‘top priority’ for Lewes Bonfire, say emergency services, as people urged to ‘choose local’

Emergency services are urging people to ‘choose local’ for Lewes Bonfire this year.

These services say public safety is the ‘top priority’ for all agencies involved in managing the Lewes Bonfire celebrations.

The statement said: “Despite the event taking place mid-week, on Wednesday 5th November, we still anticipate high levels of attendance. Combined with significant amounts of fireworks, this presents a unique challenge to the multi-agency group tasked with ensuring public safety.”

A photo from Lewes Bonfire 2017 by Peter Cripps/National World

There will be travel restrictions once again to help reduce risks, as well as the number of people attending.

The statement said: “We ask that you do not attend Lewes Bonfire unless you are local because the crowds and narrow streets can present unique safety challenges.

“The decision to bring in travel restrictions has been made in the best interests of safety, by limiting the number of people attending. It is hoped that those who are inconvenienced will understand that and have time to make alternative arrangements where possible. It is recognised this will impact motorists and train passengers who are not planning to attend the event.”

There will be road closures from 4.45pm on November 5, which include: A27 junction with A277 Brighton Road (Ashcombe Roundabout), A275 Offham Road with B2116 Plumpton Road, C7 Kingston Road junction with C324 Wellgreen Lane, A26 junction with A2029 Malling Street, and A26 Church Lane junction with Mayhew Way.

Emergency services advise people to get their vehicles home before 4pm to avoid closures in place and visitors are advised not to bring vehicles into town.

Trains are not stopping at Lewes station or Falmer, Cooksbridge, Glynde and Southease from 5pm until the start of service on Thursday, November 6. The last trains back from Victoria to these stations will leave at 3.24pm and 3.54pm.

The statement said: “Police officers will be working closely with partners to maintain order, prevent crime, and respond swiftly to any incidents. Everyone attending is asked to play their part in keeping the event safe. If you see suspicious activity or something that doesn’t feel right, report it immediately to a steward or a police officer. In an emergency, always call 999.”

Highly trained St John Ambulance volunteers will provide first aid at the event.