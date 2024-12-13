Road traffic collision closes road in East Sussex village, A259 delays reported
There has been a road traffic collision reported in Pevensey.
A report from Sussex Traffic Watch on X read: “Coast road Pevensey Bay closed due to an RTC this is causing long delays on the A259 access is available from Sluice Lane.”
On AA Traffic Watch they have reported ‘severe delays of twelve minutes and delays increasing on A259.’
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.