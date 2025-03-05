Southern Rail services have been impacted today (March 5) after a person was hit by a train.

Lines have now reopened and emergency services have ‘safely completed their work’ following the incident.

Southern Rail said service disruption is still ongoing, and trains will still be subject to alterations whilst service recovery takes place.

Trains may be cancelled, delayed by up to 75 minutes or revised. ‘Major disruption’ is expected until the end of the day, according to Southern Rail.

A spokesperson for the rail service said: “Services have started moving through the area once again.

"Service recovery will now be in place while a normal schedule is resumed.

"During this time ticket acceptance and journey alternatives will remain in place until further notice.

"Trains will likely still be heavily delayed with some only completing parts of their normal journeys and some ad-hoc cancellations/alterations.”

The incident occurred at about 8.30am and affected lines between Brighton, Horsham, Bognor Regis and Havant.

In an earlier statement, Southern Rail said: “It is with great sadness that we report a person has been hit by a train between Horsham and Chichester. All lines are blocked between these stations whilst the emergency services work to deal with this incident.”

The rail service added that commuters should ‘remain where you are’ if stuck on a train between stations.

The spokesperson added: “We'll get you moving as soon as possible. We're aware of your location, and our teams will be doing everything they can to help you continue your journey.

“Please don't leave the train unless you are asked to do so.

"Other trains may still be moving in the area, and the track is also a very hazardous environment.

"In areas where the trains are powered by an electric third rail, this usually stays live and dangerous during incidents, and looks the same as other rails.”

If you've been affected by this issue, you can contact the Samaritans on 116 123.