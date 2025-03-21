St Leonards major incident: Items recovered by bomb squad ‘made safe’ as property search continues

By Matt Pole
Published 21st Mar 2025, 18:49 BST
Updated 21st Mar 2025, 18:59 BST

Items recovered by the Explosive Ordnance Disposal team at a property in St Leonards have now been ‘made safe’, Sussex Police have said – but searches in the property are expected to continue into tomorrow.

More than 40 homes were evacuated after chemicals which ‘pose a threat to life’ were discovered at a property yesterday evening (Thursday, March 20), Sussex Police said.

The emergency services are still at the scene this evening (Friday, March 21) and searches in the property are expected to continue into tomorrow (Saturday, March 22).

Sussex Police said the cordon and road closures will remain in effect, and the public have been urged to ‘avoid the area’ to help minimise traffic disruption.

Items recovered by the Explosive Ordnance Disposal team at a property in St Leonards have now been ‘made safe’, Sussex Police have said – but searches in the property are expected to continue into tomorrow. Picture by Sussex News and Picturesplaceholder image
A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “The major incident in St Leonards continues.

“Items recovered by the Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team have now been made safe within the property.

“Searches in the property are continuing tonight and will carry on into tomorrow.

“The cordon and road closures will remain in effect.

“We would like to thank the public for their continued patience and support regarding this incident, but we also urge people to avoid the area to help minimise traffic disruption.

“Residents will be updated as soon as possible.”

A man has been arrested on suspicion of producing illegal substances and making explosives, police said, after a major incident was declared in St Leonards.

The incident unfolded following reports of concerns about suspected chemicals found at an address on the A259 Marina, near the junction with Caves Road.

The chemicals found at the property were ‘not part of any large-scale drugs production’ nor part of a ‘terror-related incident’, police said.

