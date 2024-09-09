West Sussex road reopens after fatal collision: Recap traffic updates
A driver died at the scene of a collision on the A280 at Long Furlong on Monday morning (September 9), police confirmed. The road was closed for three days due to fire damage – reopening on Thursday morning.
Sussex Police is ‘appealing for witnesses and information’ to the collision.
"The collision involving a Kia Sportage and a lorry happened shortly before 6am on Monday,” a police spokesperson said.
"Sadly, the driver of the Kia was pronounced deceased at the scene.
“The lorry driver, a man in his 50s, was taken to hospital with minor injuries.”
Witnesses or anyone with relevant information, such as dashcam footage, are asked to report it to Sussex Police.
Information can be reported online, or by emailing [email protected] and quoting Operation Hemsworth.
Ambulance service issues statement
A spokesperson for South East Coast Ambulance Service (SECAmb) said: “[We] were called at just after 6am on Monday (September 9) to a collision involving a car and lorry on the A280 at Long Furlong.
“Two ambulances and a critical care vehicle were sent to the scene.
“Sadly, the driver of the car was pronounced deceased at the scene.
“The driver of the lorry – a man in his 50’s – was treated at the scene for minor injuries before being taken to Worthing Hospital for further treatment.”
A West Sussex County Council spokesperson said: “Due to damage sustained to the carriageway, resurfacing work will need to be carried out before the road can be safely re-opened again. This work is programmed from Wednesday 11 September so the road will not be re-opened again until Thursday 12 September at the earliest. We thank people for their patience and understanding.”
West Sussex Highways has revealed that Long Furlong remains closed due to a ‘fire’ after the fatal collision on Monday morning.
“Police are appealing for witnesses and information after a fatal collision on the A280 at Long Furlong.
“The collision involving a Kia Sportage and a lorry happened shortly before 6am on Monday, September 9.
“Sadly, the driver of the Kia was pronounced deceased at the scene.
“The lorry driver, a man in his 50s, was taken to hospital with minor injuries.
“Officers are investigating, and a road closure on the A280 between the A24 at Findon and the A27 at Durrington remains.
“Witnesses or anyone with relevant information such as dashcam footage is asked to report it to Sussex Police.
“Information can be reported online or by emailing [email protected] and quoting Operation Hemsworth.”
We will still be providing live updates here today, with A280 Long Furlong still reported as closed both ways this morning (Tuesday, September 10).
Sussex freelance photographer Eddie Mitchell has reported on social media that the road will be ‘closed for at least another 24 hours’.