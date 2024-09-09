Live

West Sussex road reopens after fatal collision: Recap traffic updates

Sam Morton
By Sam Morton

Chief Reporter

Published 9th Sep 2024, 11:10 BST
Updated 12th Sep 2024, 07:55 BST
A fatal incident closed a key road in West Sussex for three days.

A driver died at the scene of a collision on the A280 at Long Furlong on Monday morning (September 9), police confirmed. The road was closed for three days due to fire damage – reopening on Thursday morning.

Sussex Police is ‘appealing for witnesses and information’ to the collision.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"The collision involving a Kia Sportage and a lorry happened shortly before 6am on Monday,” a police spokesperson said.

Long Furlong remains closed in both directions at Findon after a fatal road traffic collision. Photo: Eddie Mitchellplaceholder image
Long Furlong remains closed in both directions at Findon after a fatal road traffic collision. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

"Sadly, the driver of the Kia was pronounced deceased at the scene.

“The lorry driver, a man in his 50s, was taken to hospital with minor injuries.”

Witnesses or anyone with relevant information, such as dashcam footage, are asked to report it to Sussex Police.

Information can be reported online, or by emailing [email protected] and quoting Operation Hemsworth.

Busy rural road in West Sussex reopens after fatal collision: Recap

Thu, 12 Sep, 2024, 14:44 BST

Thu, 12 Sep, 2024, 07:40 BSTUpdated 07:41 BST

Video shows traffic moving on Long Furlong

https://www.facebook.com/peter.fardell.3975/videos/1445340866275562

Thu, 12 Sep, 2024, 07:38 BST

Speed sensors suggest road has reopened

Wed, 11 Sep, 2024, 16:57 BST

https://www.sussexexpress.co.uk/news/transport/busy-west-sussex-rural-road-set-to-reopen-after-fatal-collision-4775496

Wed, 11 Sep, 2024, 16:31 BST

'We will have the road open by Thursday morning rush hour'

Wed, 11 Sep, 2024, 16:31 BST

Wed, 11 Sep, 2024, 12:39 BST

Ambulance service issues statement

A spokesperson for South East Coast Ambulance Service (SECAmb) said: “[We] were called at just after 6am on Monday (September 9) to a collision involving a car and lorry on the A280 at Long Furlong.

“Two ambulances and a critical care vehicle were sent to the scene.

“Sadly, the driver of the car was pronounced deceased at the scene.

“The driver of the lorry – a man in his 50’s – was treated at the scene for minor injuries before being taken to Worthing Hospital for further treatment.”

Wed, 11 Sep, 2024, 09:39 BST

Here's the latest

https://www.sussexexpress.co.uk/news/transport/west-sussex-road-to-remain-closed-following-fatal-collision-4776926

Wed, 11 Sep, 2024, 09:39 BST

When might the road reopen?

A West Sussex County Council spokesperson said: “Due to damage sustained to the carriageway, resurfacing work will need to be carried out before the road can be safely re-opened again. This work is programmed from Wednesday 11 September so the road will not be re-opened again until Thursday 12 September at the earliest.  We thank people for their patience and understanding.”

Tue, 10 Sep, 2024, 15:43 BST

Tue, 10 Sep, 2024, 15:36 BST

Road 'still currently closed following a vehicle fire'

West Sussex Highways has revealed that Long Furlong remains closed due to a ‘fire’ after the fatal collision on Monday morning.

Tue, 10 Sep, 2024, 10:50 BST

https://www.sussexexpress.co.uk/news/emergency-incident/driver-dies-after-collision-on-rural-west-sussex-road-police-investigation-continues-4775813

Tue, 10 Sep, 2024, 10:44 BST

BREAKING NEWS

Some very sad news just in from Sussex Police.

A driver has died after the collision in Long Furlong.

Here is the police statement in full:

“Police are appealing for witnesses and information after a fatal collision on the A280 at Long Furlong.

“The collision involving a Kia Sportage and a lorry happened shortly before 6am on Monday, September 9.

“Sadly, the driver of the Kia was pronounced deceased at the scene.

“The lorry driver, a man in his 50s, was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

“Officers are investigating, and a road closure on the A280 between the A24 at Findon and the A27 at Durrington remains.

“Witnesses or anyone with relevant information such as dashcam footage is asked to report it to Sussex Police.

“Information can be reported online or by emailing [email protected] and quoting Operation Hemsworth.”

Tue, 10 Sep, 2024, 08:50 BSTUpdated 10:50 BST

https://www.sussexexpress.co.uk/news/transport/busy-west-sussex-rural-road-remains-closed-more-than-a-day-after-serious-collision-4775496

An AA Traffic News map shows where traffic is building, with Long Furlong still closed.placeholder image
An AA Traffic News map shows where traffic is building, with Long Furlong still closed. | AA Traffic News
Tue, 10 Sep, 2024, 08:30 BST

Road 'closed for at least another 24hrs'

Tue, 10 Sep, 2024, 08:30 BSTUpdated 08:31 BST

Long Furlong remains closed 26 hours after collision

Good morning readers.

We will still be providing live updates here today, with A280 Long Furlong still reported as closed both ways this morning (Tuesday, September 10).

Sussex freelance photographer Eddie Mitchell has reported on social media that the road will be ‘closed for at least another 24 hours’.

Mon, 09 Sep, 2024, 15:26 BST

Mon, 09 Sep, 2024, 13:39 BST

Road still closed; delays building on A27

Long Furlong is still closed after a serious collision. There are also delays on Upper Brighton Road westbound between A27 Sompting Bypass (Lyons Farm Traffic Lights) and A27 Teign Walk. Average speed 15 mph.placeholder image
Long Furlong is still closed after a serious collision. There are also delays on Upper Brighton Road westbound between A27 Sompting Bypass (Lyons Farm Traffic Lights) and A27 Teign Walk. Average speed 15 mph. | AA Traffic News
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Sussex PoliceKia
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice